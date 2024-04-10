type here...
Toto be cheap workers – Afia Schwar exposes Serwaa, Nana Aba and Sandra Ankobiah big time (Video)

By Armani Brooklyn
Updated:
Afia Schwar has joined the long queue of Ghanaians who are mocking and trolling Serwaa Amihere, Sandra Ankobiah and Serwaa Amihere.

The controversial actress who likes to tease her colleagues in the showbiz industry anytime there’s a trending story made fun of Nana Aba for trying to pimp Sandra Ankobiah to Henry Fitz for just a fridge.

During a live TikTok session, Afia Schwar also trolled the big 3 for still being tenants despite owning several expensive wigs as well as clothes and shoes.

Serwaa-Amihere-Henry-Fitz-Nana-Aba

As taunted by Schwar, the big 3 are known as boastful talkers but very broke behind the scenes and so all kinds of shady deals plus sleeping with well-to-do men for cash to finance their lavish lifestyles.

Afia hilariously re-narrated how Nana Aba begged Stone to help her pay her rent and furniture for her living room.

The revelation that Nana Aba wanted to pimp Sandra Ankobiah plus her rent and furniture saga were all published by Henry Fitz on social media yesterday.

Meet Reginald Ofosuhene Adjei: The husband of Chef Faila Abdul-Razak supporting her cook-a-thon

All these wild allegations from the businessman are yet to be authenticated.

Source:GHpage

