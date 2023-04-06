Popular Tiktoker Linda Osei popularly known as Maa Linda has claimed that actress and movie producer Tracey Boakye paid Gospel musician Ernest Opoku to sleep with her.

Maa Linda addressing issues in Tracey’s marriage made that allegation with no evidence to back her claim.

Though Tracey Boakye some time ago officially admitted to sometimes paying people to sleep with her, she mentioned that he current husband is already aware of her past life and has no problem with that.

In a video shared on social media, Maa Linda is heard telling people who are bent on destroying Tracey Boakye’s marriage to stop gossiping and look for something better to do since it won’t work.

Despite throwing her support behind Tracey Boakye, many netizens believe she is indirectly mocking Tracey Boakye but making it look like she is in full support of her marriage.

Watch the video below:

