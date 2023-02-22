Tracey Boakye has done it again. She has caused social media mayhem with her latest video shared on her official Instagram page.

It’s usual for the actress and East Legon landlady to flaunt her properties on the internet and brag about it.

READ ALSO: Tracey Boakye flaunts her new lavish bedroom (Video)

Tracey Boakye takes pride in making her fans know her achievements and the height she has attained in life so far as a means to motivate lovers and spite her detractors.

In the latest video, the actress and movie producer gave a view of her fleet of cars which consists of 2 SUVs and 2 saloon cars as well as the huge compound of her East-Legon mansion.

Tracey Boakye who is currently out of the country claims to have missed home hence she captioned the 5 seconds long video as; I MISS HOME ??. #bosslady #multiplelandandy #theirmadam? #mrsntiamoah #francey22

Watch the video below to know more…

READ ALSO: Tracey Boakye flaunts dollars in a new video

READ ALSO: Tracey Boakye reacts to claims that she has been thrown out of her East Legon mansion