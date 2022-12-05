type here...
Entertainment

Tracey Boakye sends her house help to America to chill with the family

By Armani Brooklyn
Tracey Boakye sends her house help to America to chill with the family
Ghanaian actress, producer and super mum, Tracey Boakye, has warmed the hearts of many people following a photo showing her abroad with her kids’ nanny.

In the photos sighted by Ghpage on Instagram, Tracey Boakye and her entire family were seen in front of one of the busy restaurants in the US.

Apparently, they took the picture after enjoying their meal and were about to go to other places to relax.

This isn’t the first time Tracey has flown her nanny abroad for vacations.

Early this year, they flew to Germany to cool off and videos from the visit went rife on the internet.

She captioned the lovely photos as; All we needed was a change of weather and environment this festive season, and we got it ??????. @frank_badu_ntiamoah @nana_akua_nhyira_ @kwaku_danso_yahaya . #blessedfamily #francey22

Kindhearted Tracey Boakye takes her house help on a Germany trip to enjoy herself (Video)

Tracey Boakye has once again proven that she’s very kind and benevolent towards deserving people.

The mother of two has flown her nanny together with her children to enjoy the new year in Germany.

In a video that has been sighted on her IG page, Tracey showed videos of herself, her kids, and her nanny enjoying dinner at the airport whilst they waited to take their trip to Germany.

As disclosed by the actress in the caption she attached to the video, her nanny has been very good to her in raising her son and so this is just a beautiful way to say thank you to her. READ MORE HERE

    Source:Ghpage

