Ghanaian actress, producer and super mum, Tracey Boakye, has warmed the hearts of many people following a photo showing her abroad with her kids’ nanny.

In the photos sighted by Ghpage on Instagram, Tracey Boakye and her entire family were seen in front of one of the busy restaurants in the US.

Apparently, they took the picture after enjoying their meal and were about to go to other places to relax.

This isn’t the first time Tracey has flown her nanny abroad for vacations.

Early this year, they flew to Germany to cool off and videos from the visit went rife on the internet.

She captioned the lovely photos as; All we needed was a change of weather and environment this festive season, and we got it ??????. @frank_badu_ntiamoah @nana_akua_nhyira_ @kwaku_danso_yahaya . #blessedfamily #francey22

