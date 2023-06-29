Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning. SUBSCRIBE

The wife of popular Ghanaian rapper Sarkodie, Tracey Sarkcess has finally reacted to the recent expose by Actress Yvonne Nelson regarding a relationship she had with the rapper 13 years ago, which led to a pregnancy.

The shocking news which has topped trending tabs for almost a week now, started after Yvonne Nelson revealed in her book dubbed ‘I Am Not Yvonne Nelson’ that Sarkodie impregnated her 13 years ago and convinced her to undergo an abortion.

Well, a social media user identified as Mrs Adelz has also accused the ‘Country Side’ hitmaker of allegedly impregnating another lady in 2016.

Mrs Adelz revealed how Sarkodie had unprotected sex with a lady he met at a bar which resulted in a pregnancy and later blocked her from all his social media handles after she tried to reach him.

According to this Mrs Adelz, the said lady later decided to terminate the pregnancy after Sarkodie ghosted her.

Now, it seems Sarkodie’s wife now has something to say to Yvonne Nelson and all his accusers.

In a post on Instagram, Tracey Sarkcess shared a quotation from the bible, which seeks to punish fall witnesses or liars.

She wrote; “Proverbs 19:5 which reads, A false witness will not go unpunished, and whoever pours out lies will not go free”.

See her post below:

However, rapper Sarkodie has reacted to Yvonne’s allegations against him in a song titled ‘Try Me’.

In the song that has since gone viral, Sarkodie rubbished Yvonne’s claims and described the actress as a prostitute.