Rapper Micheal Owusu popularly known as Sarkodie might be cursing his stars right now as a social media user has exposed him for impregnating another woman.

Following his decision to release a diss song, Pandora’s box containing his secret has been opened as another lady has come out to expose him.

According to the person identified as Mrs Adelz, Sarkodie in 2016 asked one of his boys to get him the contact of a lady whose name starts with F and ends with A at Django bar now Rockstone’s Office.

She continued that after taking the contact, he established contact with her and fast forward had unprotected sex with the said lady resulting in a pregnancy.

When he was done sleeping with the lady, he blocked her from all his social media handles and all efforts to reach him proved futile but the said lady didn’t want to tarnish his image so she kept all this to herself without looking for bloggers to tell them her story.

Mrs Adelz added that since the lady couldn’t get in touch with Sarkodie to tell him about the pregnancy, she aborted the baby and moved on but she is still living with the pain of Sarkodie neglecting her just like what he did to Yvonne Nelson.

She claimed that she wasn’t chasing clout otherwise she would have gone live to show her face so the rapper can see her face.

Shockingly this was shared by his ex-girlfriend Yvonne Nelson who is being bashed by netizens for exposing their favourite rapper.

See the screenshot of her post:

Sarkodie became the talk of town after Yvonne Nelson in her memoir revealed for the first time that he got pregnant for the rapper but had to abort it because Sarkodie wasn’t ready to be a father.

After playing hide and seek with his fans and curious followers, he dropped a song titled ‘Try Me’ which happens to be a diss track to Yvonne Nelson but from the majority of fans this was a bad move.

