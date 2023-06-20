type here...
Tracy Sarkcess would cry when Efya decides to write a book

By Qwame Benedict
Sarkodie,-Tracy,-Efya-and-Yvonne-Nelson
Sarkodie with Tracy,-Efya-and-Yvonne-Nelson
Sarkodie has been trending on social media following the shocking revelation from actress Yvonne Nelson in her memoir ‘I AM NOT YVONNE NELSON’.

Netizens have shared their views about the whole incident and one of them has asked that the wife of the rapper brace herself for more exposè about her husband.

The Tema-based rapper has been seen as an Angel with no skeleton in his cupboard by a lot of people until this shocking revelation by the actress in her book which was released last Sunday.

According to the netizen, one person who is possibly having a deep secret about Sarkodie is musician Efya who at a point in time was rumoured to be his girlfriend.

He stated that the day Efya real name Jane Efya Awindor would decide to write a book where she is going to say things about the famous rapper then his wife Tracy might cry.

He posted: “The day @EFYA_Nokturnal go publish her book de3 @TracySarkcess go cry p333????”

