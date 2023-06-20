- Advertisement -

An old tweet of Yvonne Nelson claiming she broke her virginity in 2017 has surfaced on social media.

Ghanaian actress Yvonne Nelson after her shocking revelation about her past relationship with rapper Sarkodie has got people digging deep into her past.

According to her in her autobiography titled ‘I AM NOT YVONNE NELSON’, she disclosed that way back in 2010, she was in a relationship with Tema-based rapper Sarkodie and this resulted in her getting pregnant.

But looking at the situation at that moment, Sarkodie was still staying in his parent’s house and he asked that she aborts the pregnancy which she did.

Fast Forward some years ago, a Twitter username with the @nanaakwasidefirs asked her about when she lost her virginity.

“At what age did you break ya virginity?”, he asked.

Yvonne Nelson in her response said she broke her virginity on Val’s Day in 2017.

She replied: “Not too long ago, 2017 vals day”.

Following this, social media users are asking how that is possible for her to break her virginity in 2017 and then had an abortion for King Sark in 2010.

