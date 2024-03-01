“Traditional wedding done; glory to God” – Moses Bliss writes as he releases photos

- Advertisement -

Popular Nigerian gospel singer, Moses Bliss has finally released photos from his traditional wedding with his Ghanaian wife, Marie Wiseborn following a successful ceremony in Ghana.

The musician and his wife held their civil wedding days ago, following which they held an elaborate traditional wedding at his wife’s home in Ghana.

The trending event was attended by some Nigerian celebrities and Moses Bliss has taken to his Instagram page to share photos from the event.

He appreciated God for a successful completion of the traditional wedding.

The photos shared shows him in various pose, dressed in the Ghanaian ankara outfits.

“Traditional wedding Done to the glory of God,” he wrote.