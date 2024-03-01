type here...
Subscribe
GhPageEntertainment"Traditional wedding done; glory to God” – Moses Bliss writes as he...
EntertainmentEvents

“Traditional wedding done; glory to God” – Moses Bliss writes as he releases photos

By Osei Emmanuel
Updated:
- Advertisement -

Popular Nigerian gospel singer, Moses Bliss has finally released photos from his traditional wedding with his Ghanaian wife, Marie Wiseborn following a successful ceremony in Ghana.

The musician and his wife held their civil wedding days ago, following which they held an elaborate traditional wedding at his wife’s home in Ghana.

RELATED POST: “She’s very stingy”; Netizens blast Marie Wiseborn for styling her own hair for her wedding – VIDEO

The trending event was attended by some Nigerian celebrities and Moses Bliss has taken to his Instagram page to share photos from the event.

He appreciated God for a successful completion of the traditional wedding.

Popular now
Meet Reginald Ofosuhene Adjei: The husband of Chef Faila Abdul-Razak supporting her cook-a-thon

The photos shared shows him in various pose, dressed in the Ghanaian ankara outfits.

“Traditional wedding Done to the glory of God,” he wrote.

Join our WhatsApp Channel

TODAY

Friday, March 1, 2024
Accra
overcast clouds
86.4 ° F
86.4 °
86.4 °
72 %
3.9mph
98 %
Fri
86 °
Sat
87 °
Sun
87 °
Mon
87 °
Tue
87 °

Free Newsletter

Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

Yes! Subscribe

TRENDING

Load more