“She’s very stingy”; Netizens blast Moses Bliss’ wife, Marie Wiseborn for styling her own hair for her wedding (VIDEO)

The most talked about event in Ghana and Nigeria happens to be the traditional wedding ceremony between Nigeria’s Moses Bliss and Ghana’s Marie Wiseborn which happened in Ghana.

With videos and pictures trooping in on social media, the Ghanaian lawyer based in the UK, Marie Wiseborn, impressed netizens with her natural look for the traditional wedding but some people are not happy with something they saw.

The beautiful wife of Nigerian gospel musician ditched the services of a professional natural hair stylist and decided to style her own hair for her viral wedding which has got the internet buzzing with questions with some praising her for improvising.

Marie Wiseborn looked elegant in a green pleated two-piece outfit as she sat behind a big dressing mirror to style her hair.

This has left netizens to wonder why she’d opt for that option instead of a professional.

Some are Ben pointing fingers at her tagging her and the multiple award winning gospel artiste as stingy.

