Rose Akua Atta Mensah popularly known as Kyeiwaa has warned people who have plans of travelling outside Ghana and are not able to speak the Queen’s language to reconsider their decision.

The popular Kumawood actress relocated to the United States some years ago and has been living there for years until her recent comeback to Ghana.

According to her, even though she enjoyed her time and stay in the States she encountered some challenges and the most serious one was the language barrier since she wasn’t able to speak the English language.

Also Read: Nadia Buari allegedly seeking $1 million divorce settlement

Sharing her experience, she mentioned that though she had experience in communication due to her acting, the case was different in the United States because she couldn’t express herself freely.

Kyeiwaa further advised that using herself as an example, she would advise that anybody who is thinking of travelling and can’t speak English should rethink it because they won’t be able to communicate with the people out there who are non-Ghanaians.

Another thing she said bothered her was the fact that she was unable to secure work despite having experience in some fields.

Kyeiwaa concluded by telling people to take schooling and education seriously since it places an important role in getting work in the United States.

Read More: Police officers visit Maa Adwoa’s family house to donate water