type here...
Subscribe
GhPageNewsTrending: Abena Korkor drops her own full 2 minutes adults-only video online
News

Trending: Abena Korkor drops her own full 2 minutes adults-only video online

By Armani Brooklyn
Abena Korkor drops her own full 2 minutes adult-only video online
- Advertisement -

The mental health advocate has willingly shared a video of herself having intercourse with one of her many male lovers.

In the trending clip, Abena Korkor was bent over the bed while the guy with a massive joystick was hitting her hard from behind.

Abena Korkor is known for being in the news for negative reason(s) hence this is not surprising.

As of the publication of this article, Abena Korkor’s fresh bedroom video had garnered over 200k views and 2k comments on X formerly Twitter alone.

Watch Full Video Here

Click on this LINK to watch the video

Popular now
Meet Reginald Ofosuhene Adjei: The husband of Chef Faila Abdul-Razak supporting her cook-a-thon

Join our WhatsApp Channel

TODAY

Thursday, April 18, 2024
Accra
broken clouds
90 ° F
90 °
90 °
70 %
4.2mph
75 %
Thu
89 °
Fri
89 °
Sat
89 °
Sun
87 °
Mon
88 °

Free Newsletter

Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

Yes! Subscribe

TRENDING

Load more