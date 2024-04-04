Trending bedroom video of Henry Fitz and Efia; Ghanaians react

- Advertisement -

Accra big boy, Henry Fitz, has quickly become an internet sensation in a very unusual way.

Recall that in 2019, Henry Fitz went viral on social media following his super-expensive wedding to Dela which was attended by almost all the celebrities in Ghana.

During the wedding, Henry proved his financial muscles to the whole world by gifting his wife a brand new Maserati on their big day.

Fast forward to 2024, Hnery Fitz has been trending in the news for allegedly sleeping with two Ghanaian female celebrities.

Two days ago, a bedroom video featuring Henry Fitz and a lady alleged to be Serwaa Amihere went rife on social media.

Commentary surrounding the video has it that the video was leaked on the internet by a blackmailer.

As Ghanaians are still questioning the circumstances surrounding the leak of the video, another clip of this same Henry Fitz and Efia Odo has mysteriously landed online.

In the old clip that has mysteriously found itself on social media, Efia Odo was yet to undress to get into action while Henry was halfway into the whole bedmatic experience.

The video was made in 2020, just a year after Henry wedded Dela in a very plush ceremony.

Despite Efia Odo fully knowing well that Henry Fitz was married, she still agreed to secretly date the rich guy.

Watch the video below to know more…

Netizens Reactions…

Adolf Tohazie Henry – He represented the name very well. On behalf of all the Henry names, we’re proud of our brother

Loko Basa – Very Reckless and Dangerous. Must be an Amateur. So Loud!

Lydia Maame Damoah – Eiiii this guy really enjoy paaa oo

Ebenezer Anokye – The inspiration I’ve picked, in this life just make money..the rest would be bonuses…the brotherhood is really proud of you..

Delight Tagbashie – No wonder he’s down sometimes the Downfall of a man is dealing with so many women or woman