type here...
Subscribe
GhPageNewsTrending video of Abena Korkor getting intimate with a lady in the...
News

Trending video of Abena Korkor getting intimate with a lady in the bedroom

By Armani Brooklyn
Updated:
Abena Korkor ditches men to become a lesbobo Shares new romantic video with another lady

Mental Health advocate Abena Korkor has once again done her thing after she shared a video with her female lover making love in the bedroom.

As seen in the video which has generated massive buzz on social media, Abena Korkor can be seen sleeping and cuddling with her female lover on the bed.

READ ALSO: Full part 2 bedroom video of Nollywood actress Moyo Lawal surfaces

Abena Korkor who went naked on social media a few days ago seen leading praises & worship at church

The notorious nudist who was enjoying every second with her newly found lover can be heard singing “It’s This Love” by the late legendary Bob Marley.

This video has caused a massive stir online because some social media users have angrily suggested that Abena Korkor is being used as a tool to indirectly promote the LGBTQ community.

Popular now
Man marries triplets together on the same day as the sister insists on marrying all of them at once

Some have even called on the Ghana Police Service to immediately arrest her.

Click on this LINK to watch the video

READ ALSO: Cyan Boujee new trending video

Source:GHpage

TODAY

Wednesday, September 27, 2023
Accra
few clouds
81 ° F
81 °
81 °
83 %
2.2mph
20 %
Wed
82 °
Thu
82 °
Fri
84 °
Sat
84 °
Sun
82 °

Free Newsletter

Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

Yes! Subscribe

TRENDING

Load more
GhPage Logo

GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

GHPAGE

CONTACT US

+233245475186
[email protected]

© 2016 - 2023 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News | Hosted by Cloudways