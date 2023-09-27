Trending video of Abena Korkor getting intimate with a lady in the bedroom

Mental Health advocate Abena Korkor has once again done her thing after she shared a video with her female lover making love in the bedroom.

As seen in the video which has generated massive buzz on social media, Abena Korkor can be seen sleeping and cuddling with her female lover on the bed.

The notorious nudist who was enjoying every second with her newly found lover can be heard singing “It’s This Love” by the late legendary Bob Marley.

This video has caused a massive stir online because some social media users have angrily suggested that Abena Korkor is being used as a tool to indirectly promote the LGBTQ community.

Some have even called on the Ghana Police Service to immediately arrest her.

