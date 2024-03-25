type here...
Trending video of Brother Sammy’s over $3M 20-bedroom all-white mansion

By Armani Brooklyn
Ghanaian gospel sensation, Brother Sammy has inspired his fans and followers on social media after a video of his magnificent state-of-the-art edifice surfaced on social media.

Despite being very active on social media, Brother Sammy has managed to keep his personal life and assets off social media.

In a heartening video, a woman believed to be Brother Sammy’s sister can be seen taking a tour in and out of the 20-bedroom mansion.

Brother Sammy’s super-expensive property sits on about 5 plots of land.

The main edifice is a three-storey building with a boys’ quarters attached to it.

As revealed by the woman in the video, the property was 90% complete as of the time of the making of the clip.

It’s speculated that Brother Sammy has spent around $3 million on his trending property

Source:GHpage

