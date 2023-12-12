Trending video of Efya and Charlie Dior smooching on each other gets Ghanaians talking

- Advertisement -

The recent stage collaboration between renowned singer Efya and popular vlogger Charlie Dior has set social media ablaze.



The duo took the stage together for a live concert where they delivered a spectacular performance of Efya’s hit track, “One of Your Own,” featuring Bisa Kdei.



The electrifying performance, which included both soulful singing and sensual dancing has quickly become a trending topic, sparking discussions and varied perspectives among social media users.



The duo seamlessly blended their talents, offering a memorable rendition of “One of Your Own.”



Beyond the soulful vocal delivery, their stage presence was heightened by a sensual dance routine that captivated the audience.



Efya and Charlie Dior’s chemistry on stage and the visually stunning performance have left many Ghanaians in awe, prompting widespread discussions and sharing of the video across various online communities.

Watch the video below to know more…