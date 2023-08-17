My girlfriend is cheating on me but I can’t confront her because I’m using her PC – Broke guy laments

- Advertisement -

A Twitter user has taken to the microblogging platform to share his heartbreaking dilemma with his girlfriend as he curses poverty.

The man, identified as @INNO7979, revealed that his girlfriend is cheating on him but he can’t confront or break up with her because he lost his phone and is currently using her computer to study for an exam.



He shared his heart-wrenching ordeal in response to a tweet that mentioned how poverty not only brings humility but humiliates an individual.

He tweeted on Monday, August 14,

“Last month I lost my phone that I was using (even) for my studies and my girlfriend had to give me her PC. Fast forward last week I found out that another guy is chewing her now I can’t confront her or do anything kaili I’m using her PC to study and exam is just 2 weeks away.”

“Poverty is really a motherfucker,” he added.

See his tweets below…

The tweet has since gone viral online, sparking a ton of reactions from social media users offering advice to him.

Some well-meaning Nigerians have also offered to buy him a new phone and laptop so that he can break up with his cheating girlfriend.

See below…

