“Trumu Trumu” – Popular TikToker Quecy Official finally speaks as his alleged chat trying to chop another guy leaks

Popular Ghanaian TikToker simply identified on the video-sharing platform as QuecyOfficial has finally reacted to the gay allegations levelled against him by Captain Ceasar.

Yesterday afternoon, Captain Caesar went live on Tiktok to accuse QuecyOfficial of being a member of the LGBTQ community.

While affirming his claim, Captain Caesar shared the screenshot of a chat alleged to be between Quecy Official and another guy.

In the chat which is yet to be authenticated, Quecy official didn’t mince words to reveal that he wanted to have intercourse with the gentleman who had returned from abroad to enjoy the Christmas festivities.

Unfortunately for him, the supposed guy Quecy Official wanted to allegedly sleep with dismissed his advances and emphatically stated that he’s heterosexual.

Reacting to the trending screenshot, Quecy Official has vehemently refuted the claims that he’s gay.

According to him, the trending screenshot is fake and he believes it’s an agenda just to tarnish his image.

Quecy Official also accused Captain Ceasar of being the one behind the fake and pinned edited chat.

Despite coming out to clear his name, some Ghanaians on social media has dismissed his side of the story and still maintained that he’s gay.

Watch the video below to know more…

Netizens Reactions…

Kojo_Dimples – Did u ask Hayford before talking his matter?



kwadjo233?? – masa is u I know your hand writing

BraUg? – Hmmm, I dnt want to believe oo, but the guy is showing evidence ooo



Wutin_Peace – Na br)fo no koraa ny3 so I didn’t believe it was hw3 ade3 president

Lavinter – Hayford also wish to explain himself but u didn’t look at that.that’s how it is wai..u will never know it feels until it happens to u