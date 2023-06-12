Twene Jonas exposed for being “just a delivery guy” in the US – Video drops

- Advertisement -

Loudmouth and braggart Twene Jonas has been exposed for being “just a delivery guy” in the US.

Contrary to Twene Jonas’ delusional claims that he’s the CEO of several companies both at home and abroad, the controversial socialite is an employee just like many of us.

In a video that has since gone viral on social media and received a lot of hilarious reactions – Twene Jonas had gone to deliver food to a colleague Ghanaian.

READ ALSO: US police almost arrest Twene Jonas after mistaking him for a madman

Twene Jonas looked uncomfortable throughout the video because his lies and deceit have finally been exposed.

The highly opinionated entertainment and political critic was sweating like a pregnant fish after his countryman came out for his food.

Obviously, Twene Jonas would have never delivered the food if he knew beforehand that it was a Ghanaian who had ordered the meal.

Watch the video below to know more…

READ ALSO: Twene Jonas speaks for the first time following reports of his death

READ ALSO: Is Twene Jonas really dead? – Here’s the latest update following news that he’s shot dead in New York