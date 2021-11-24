type here...
Twene Jonas shows his dollars made bedsheet for the first time – Photos

By Armani Brooklyn
Twene Jonas
Highly opinionated and outspoken Ghanaian vlogger and social media commentator, Twene Jonas has shared new photos of himself sleeping on dollar notes.

In these photos that have received massive engagements on the internet, Twene Jonas was seen resting on plenty of dollar notes arranged to be in the form of a bedsheet.

Twene Jonas can also be seen holding an iPhone that appears to be the current edition of the flagship phone, which was released a few months ago.

Another photo he shared showed him pretending to be making a call with the bundles of dollars.

He captioned the photos as;

With hard work and effort, you can achieve anything. I just finished counting $5 million dollars, I’m tired but I’mma bring you Warm Up soon. Happy Thanksgiving to y’all. The system is working 24/7?? Glass Nkoaa ? Hw3 fomm ? Dollars Nkoaa?? Hw3 fomm ? We run the city ? @saydadonagm

