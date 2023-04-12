Twin sisters cry for help as they allege their parents want to use them for rituals (Video)

A set of twin sisters have raised an alarm while crying for help as they claim that their parents want to use them for rituals.



The young ladies who have been identified as Fowotade Abimbola Esther and Fowotade Adebola Esther are graduates of the Federal University of Agriculture Abeokuta, Ogun state.

According to the video they shared online, the sisters alleged that they escaped from home as the ritual was going to take place that night.

According to the twins, the parents who want to sacrifice them are Fowotade Joseph Sunday and mother Fowotade Pamela.

“Nigerians, we need your help. Please stand and fight for us. We are not safe, we are hiding. Our life is in great danger, they are trying to kill us. Please come to our rescue. The whole family is involved,” the sisters alleged.

They captioned their video as; “Pls WE NEED HELP!!!…they are in lagos …pls retweet till Nigerian police see this…check this thread for the video..”

This is how some social media users have reacted to the twin sisters’ claims…

@Like_Felicity – They want to use you for rituals you’re saying “ please like our video”……….. I just hope this isn’t another clout. I pray you get the help you need and may the good Lord deliver you from the lion’s den like he did Daniel.

@Tohab – Most parents slogans are,I will kee you,wa fe ku,does that mean they want to kee you guys truly and even if they want to kee you guys,where are your relatives,why social media,it cannot be bad like that ?your father and your mother ?ko add up?maybe their parents are trying to save them from one nonsense acts ni oooooo

@Everpeaceful_shoes – How true is this story???!!!

Parents that bathed you and trained you to a University’s and graduated, so is it now that the time has come for them to reap the fruits of their Labour and this parents may be old. So are you telling the public that, now is the right time for them to use you two for money rituals and so who will spend the money with them after the rituals is performed????

This story is not clear ..,,,,,

If you need help from the public, then it is better you come out openly and beg for help instead.

But if the story turned out to be true

May God raise help for you

@Realhasco – You need help abi you need likes?? This one they are laying more emphasis on likes

@Classicqueen – This is not right, the parents were abroad and just came back to Nigeria. They rented an apartment for them in a nice estate and were paying their bills and have been taking care of them. I am sure that they were chastised and cautioned and that is why they made this video. May God not allow us have children that will give us a bad name.