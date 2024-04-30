Two EC Officers suspended for taking ‘white envelope’ from Kwadaso MP at the ongoing Ejisu By-Election (Video)

In the latest update regarding the ongoing Ejisu By-Election, the Electoral Commission has suspended two of its temporary staff members for accepting a ‘white envelope’ from the Kwadaso MP.

This information was communicated through a press release issued by the Electoral Commission and signed by Deputy Chairman of Operations, Mr. Samuel Tettey.

The release explained that the commission’s decision to suspend the officials stemmed from a video circulating on social media that depicted misconduct at one of their polling stations during the ongoing Ejisu Constituency By-Elections.

The video captured the moment when the Kwadaso MP approached the table and placed an envelope on it for the two now-suspended EC officials.

“The Commission upholds the principles and values of integrity, truth, and transparency. These values are reinforced during the training of all temporary staff. The Commission will not countenance acts which cast a slur on the integrity of the institution and will not hesitate to sanction its officials who violate its laws,” the statement said.

