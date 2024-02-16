type here...
Two popular prophets arrested for murdering 35-year-old woman for sika duro
News

Two popular prophets arrested for murdering 35-year-old woman for sika duro

By Armani Brooklyn
Updated:
Two popular prophets arrested for murdering 35-year-old woman for money rituals
Two Nigerian herbalists named Moses Abidemi and Oluwo Samuel Monday as well as two prophets of Cherubim and Seraphim Church, Prophet Peter Oluwalolese and Prophet Jamiu Yusuf.

Have all been arrested for the killing of one Sulaimon Adijat, aged 35, for money ritual purposes.

Three other suspects, Akinwunmi Ifatosin, Sherifff Agbai and Osojieahen Alioneitouria, who are both from Uromi in Esan West Local Government Area of Edo State, were also arrested for the murder.

Two popular prophets arrested for murdering 35-year-old woman for money rituals

According to the reports, the aforementioned people are a gang of hardened criminals who are not only involved in ritual killings but also deal in large sales of human parts.

Apparently, the deceased was reported missing in January not knowing that she had been murdered and used for money rituals.

Adijat was said to have been invited out on a date by one Adebayo Olawale Azeez of Ajegunle road, Atan Ota, where she was later kidnapped and murdered.

Source:GHpage

