United Showbiz releases its Promo Video after Mcbrown’s Onua Showtime Promo went viral [WATCH]

There has been a ‘corporate war’ between UTV and Media General in the last few weeks following Nana Ama Mcbrown’s move from United Showbiz to Onua Showtime.

These 2 Giant Media Companies have tried via several means to claim supremacy of content and style on and off social media.

This competition has Nana Ama Mcbrown and MzGee holding the flag for their respective media outlets.

Remember, at the time Mcbrown was about to introduce her show on Onua TV, the outfit released a Promo Video of the Show.

In the video, Mcbrown talked about what the content the show will be made of ranging from all the experiences she has encountered (the good, the bad and the ugly) as Nana Ama McBrown as well as celebrity interviews.

The Onua Showtime Promo Video garnered attention on social media. The graphics, quality and Presenter’s costume is top notch

Well, United Showbiz has also dropped its Promo Video and it is making waves online. The Video carries style and glam.

TAKE A LOOK AT THE VIDEO BELOW