Onua TV unveils the teaser for the much-anticipated Mcbrown’s show on the channel

Finally, Onua TV has unveiled the teaser for the show Actress and Radio Presenter Nana Ama Mcbrown would be hosting on their channel after she joined the feat weeks ago.

Onua TV has at least satisfied the many fans and followers of Nana Ama McBrown who appear to be running out of patience over the long wait for her to officially commence work at Onua TV.

On March 13, the former employee and host of UTV’s highest-grossing program United Showbiz was unveiled as the newest addition to the Media General family.

McBrown’s move to Onua TV was undoubtedly one of the most talked about in Ghana’s media history because it was never anticipated and it came with so many controversies.

The actress cum presenter is reported to have been poached from the Despite Media Group at the most-expensive fee any media personality has ever been offered in the country’s history.

After three weeks since her grand unveiling was concluded, viewers of Onua TV are yet to see McBrown on their screens.

This compelled an impatient group of her followers to petition the station to put her talent to use ASAP as the suspense is gradually waning.

Well, their plea and cry are over. The teaser shared online by Onua TV reveals that McBrown’s show is going to be about her journey and rising to stardom as the Empress Nana Ama McBrown she has become today.

In the video, Mcbrown is going to share all the experiences she has encountered (the good, the bad and the ugly) as Nana Ama McBrown on the show with Ghanaians.

However, the name of the show, when it is starting and the time it is airing are not known. Perhaps the management of Media General still wants to build anticipation for the show.

Anticipation is on the High already!