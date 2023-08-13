“You’re unprofessional” – Moment Mr Logic fires back and fights ‘rude’ Mzgee on live TV

- Advertisement -

During the last episode of UTV’s United Showbiz program, tensions flared as renowned entertainment critic Mr Logic and host MzGee engaged in a heated on-air exchange, leaving viewers both shocked and intrigued.



The incident unfolded during a discussion on the stagnation of the music industry, with MzGee’s curt interruption triggering a passionate outburst from Mr Logic.

The discussion took an unexpected turn when MzGee, known for her candid interviewing style, made pointed remarks about Mr Logic’s lengthy submissions, leading to a fiery exchange that saw the boundaries of professionalism and ego tested on live television.

While Mr Logic was in the midst of articulating his thoughts on the underlying causes behind the music industry’s stagnation, MzGee intervened with an abrupt request for him to “wrap up,” dismissing his dialogue as “nonfa,” a Ghanaian slang term used to denote something of no substance or relevance.

READ ALSO: South African actress Cyan Boujee’s trending leak video



This unexpected interruption ignited Mr Logic’s ire, causing him to respond with an emotional and animated retort.

In a surprising twist, Mr Logic, the seasoned entertainment critic known for his insightful commentary, accused MzGee of displaying unprofessional behaviour by addressing him in an “unseemly manner.”



He pointedly highlighted his experience and expertise in the industry, suggesting that his insights deserved a more respectful and patient hearing.

During the live broadcast, Mr Logic did not hold back as he firmly stated that MzGee’s remarks about his submission especially considering his extensive background in the field was very rude.



Additionally, he took the opportunity to emphasize his social media presence, boasting a larger following than MzGee.

As the verbal sparring continued, MzGee maintained her composure, although her facial expressions revealed a mix of surprise and bemusement at the sudden escalation.



The on-air altercation has raised questions about the etiquette and professionalism expected in the media realm, particularly when discussing matters of expertise and experience.

While the episode undoubtedly provided an unexpected spectacle for viewers, it also highlighted the fine line between forthright interviewing techniques and maintaining a respectful atmosphere.



The clash of opinions between Mr Logic and MzGee serves as a reminder that even in the dynamic landscape of entertainment talk shows, maintaining decorum and valuing diverse viewpoints is essential to fostering healthy and informative discussions.

Watch the video below to know more…

READ ALSO: “My atopa video has made me more popular” – TikToker Ama official speaks for the first time

READ ALSO: “I use a family member for rituals every year” – Popular sika duro man confesses as he cries for help