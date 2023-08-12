- Advertisement -

In the past few days, popular Ghanaian TikToker, Asantewaa, and her brother Kay Verli have been embroiled in a negative trending saga on the internet.

It all began when an aspiring TikTok influencer known as Ama Official who happens to be just 17 years old, visited Kay Verli’s home seeking assistance in gaining popularity on social media.

Unfortunately, the situation took a dark turn as Kay Verli allegedly took advantage of the young girl and engaged in sexual activities with her.

Following their encounter, Kay Verli purportedly gave Ama Official a paltry Ghc150, instructing her to use the money to pay for a guest house and the remainder for her transportation from Accra to Obuasi.

Feeling exploited and upset, Ama Official reached out to Asantewaa to share her distress over her brother’s actions. In response, an infuriated Asantewaa reacted by insulting and threatening to leak Ama Official’s nude videos.

Eventually, the explicit videos of Ama Official were indeed leaked online, and Asantewaa has been accused of being behind the viral footage.

The unfolding situation has caused public outrage and sparked discussions on social media, with many expressing their dismay over the alleged misconduct of the TikToker.

Officially speaking about the whole brouhaha for the first time during an exclusive interview with Zionfelix.

Ama Official emphatically stated that she’s very proud of herself because her Atopa video has given her brand a new mileage.

According to her, she has never felt worried about her new videos because she has become popular out of the negativity.

Talking about her mother’s reaction after the video went rife on social media, Ama Official asserted that although her mum was very worried at first but she has now gotten over it just like her.

