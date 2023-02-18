- Advertisement -

Christian Atsu’s passport has been found on the 12th day of the vigorous search conducted by the Turkish rescue team which was immediately launched after the 7.5 magnitude hit Turkey and the northern part of Syria.

Christian Atsu’s passport was found under the wreckage of the Renaissance building which was where he stayed before the deadly Earthquake just yesterday when all hope seemed to have been lost.

This follows after the player’s shoes were found about 4 days ago under the rubble.

READ ALSO: Update: Christian Atsu might be in coma

After his shoes were found, TTK miners also discovered some of his personal belongings when they localized his apartment.

Now that Atsu’s passport has been found, we are hopeful he might be found very soon.

Meanwhile, just three days ago, Hatayspor officials disclosed to the media that Christian Atsu managed to get out of the first earthquake at 4:17 am (6th February 2023) because he had not slept around that time.

He later ran to the parking garage to get his car out and it was during that period (20 minutes later) that the Renessaiance building totally collapsed following the second earthquake.

READ ALSO: Update: TTK miners finally discover Christian Atsu’s room; Finds his personal belongings

Presumably, it’s believed that Christian Atsu got affected by the second earthquake while he was on his way out of the Renaissance building and got unconscious in the process.

Watch the video below to know more…

READ ALSO: I’m afraid the corpse brought out might be Christian Atsu – Player’s agent cries