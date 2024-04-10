Update: Nollywood actor Junior Pope ‘resurrects’ and currently receiving treatment

- Advertisement -

According to Emeka Rollas, the current president of the Actors Guild Of Nigeria, Junior Pope isn’t dead as earlier reported.

Amidst this clarification from Emeka Rollas, a new set of videos that have also gone viral shows fans of the actor jubilating at the news of his resurrection.

In the video, the fans can be heard screaming; “Junior Pope Is Alive ooo”.

As reported, the actor is currently on admission at the hospital where he’s receiving treatment to fully recover.

The shocking news of Junior Pope’s alleged death made it into the headlines about 2 hours ago.

The talented movie star is said to have drowned while returning from a movie location with his colleagues in a boat when they fell into Anam River in Anambra State.

Their bodies were recovered.

