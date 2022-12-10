type here...
US sports journalist Grant Wahl dies in Qatar during World Cup game

By Kweku Derrick
Grant Wahl dies in Qatar
Prominent American football journalist Grant Wahl has died while covering the FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

The 48-year-old CBS Sports reporter collapsed as extra time began in Argentina versus Netherlands game on Friday night.

His cause of death has yet to be officially confirmed, but early reports suggest he may have had a heart attack. However, his brother Eric Wahl said he suspects foul play.

Last month Mr Wahl was briefly detained by Qatari authorities for trying to enter a stadium wearing a rainbow shirt, in support of LGBT rights.

Mr Wahl celebrated his 48th birthday on Thursday with friends in Qatar, a day before he collapsed.

He wrote on his website on Monday that he had been unwell in the last 10 days and was on a course of antibiotics for suspected bronchitis.

“My body finally broke down on me,” he wrote. “What had been a cold over the last 10 days turned into something more severe on the night of the USA-Netherlands game, and I could feel my upper chest take on a new level of pressure and discomfort.

“I didn’t have Covid (I test regularly here), but I went into the medical clinic and the main media center today, and they said I probably have bronchitis.”

In a tweet, Mr Wahl’s wife, Céline Gounder, said she was in “complete shock”, adding that she was “so thankful” for the support she had received from friends.

    Source:GHPage

