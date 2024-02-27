Use the car for Uber so that you won’t beg again because the begging is too much – Diana Asamoah tells Edward Akwasi Nyarko

- Advertisement -

Last Sunday, Ghanaian veteran Gospel musician Edward Akwasi Boateng got smiles on his face after he was blessed with a brand new car, scholarships for his kids and monthly stipends to ease his burden.

All these were made possible by the Head Pastor of Spirit Life Revival Ministry identified as Prophet Bernand El Bernard.

The kind deed was performed in response to a widely shared video on the internet that showed Edward Akwasi Boateng hawking CDs and pen drives at a Kumasi bus stop.

The gospel performer, who was having financial difficulties, fervently begged people to buy his music in order to support him.

The presentation took place at the Spiritual Revival Ministry in Accra, where Edward Akwasi Boateng was welcomed by Prophet Bernand El Bernard and his congregation.

Profoundly moved and rendered speechless, the legendary gospel artist conveyed his sincere gratitude for the unexpected gift that had been bestowed upon him during these trying times.

Reacting to this kind gesture from Prophet Bernand El Bernard, Evangelist Diana Asamoah has advised her colleague gospel star to make better use of this gift from the man of God.

During an appearance on OKAY FM, Diana Asamoah advised Edward Akwasi Boakye to use the car for uber so that he wouldn’t come and beg for help again.

Speaking on live radio, Evangelist Diana Asamoah confirmed that she knew Edward Akwasi Boakye before stardom and she can attest to the fact that he truly loves God.

