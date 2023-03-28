Victoria Lebene and husband Nkonkonsa welcome 2nd child

- Advertisement -

Ghanaian actress and socialite Victoria Lebene has welcomed her second child with her husband and blogger Eugene Osafo-Nkansah, aka Nkonkonsa.

The new mother shared the exciting news about the arrival of her newborn Tuesday, 28 March 2023 as she celebrated her husband whose birthday happens to be today.

Lebene revealed that her husband who was recently in the news over attacks from Kobby Rana turned 40 today. Not only that, he is a proud father of 2.

She shared cute photos of Nkonkonsa on her Instagram and captioned it: “Life is a book and I’ve heard that your forties are the chapters when it all starts making sense…I’ve never seen a man at 40 this cute. Welcome father of 2 we are proud of you“

Meanwhile, the gender of the baby is not yet known.

The couple welcomed their first child, a baby girl, on June 29, 2020. She turns 3 this year.

Victoria Lebene is believed to have had her second baby some weeks ago but decided to keep it under wraps until today she publicly announced it on her husband’s birthday.

It comes exactly a week after she took a dig at filmmaker and musician Kobby Rana for coming after her husband in an explosive post on Instagram.

In the post, he slammed Nkonkonsa for spreading hate against him and threatened to give him reasons to run a DNA test on his kids with his wife.

Rana hit back at Lebene in a post where he mentioned that for the past 15 years, Nkonkonsa has been slandering him and destroying families but he hasn’t said anything.

He continued that he just decided to speak for once and now Victoria Lebene is out on social media crying and playing the victim when the real victims are out there and not even complaining.