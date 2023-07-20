Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning. SUBSCRIBE

The reigning Vodafone Ghana Music Awards Artiste of the Year Black Sherif according to reports has been arrested by personnel of the Ghana Police Service upon his arrival at the Kotoka International Airport yesterday.

News of his supposed arrest broke on social media after Instagram blogger Gh Hyper posted on his timeline that the musician had been arrested at the airport.

Gh Hyper failed to give details about the arrest but only claimed that he had a video to back his claim and was only going to share it if the musician or his management came out to deny the arrest.

Well, deep conversations have been held with people and the video of the moment the musician was picked up at the airport has been sighted and going viral on social media.

The video shows the moment the Oh Paradise hitmaker was been escorted by some plain-clothed policemen with immigration officers.

He was then whisked into a waiting vehicle parked outside and taken to the Police Regional head office for interrogation.

