VIDEO: Eyewitness account of Funny Face accident which has reportedly claim the life of 2 children

By Osei Emmanuel
Updated:
As reported by ghpage.com, popular Ghanaian comic actor and comedian, Funny Face has found himself in how waters again as he has been reportedly involved in a ghastly accident which has claimed 2 lives.

According to an eyewitness on the ground, he narrowly escaped the fatal accident by a lean margin.

He explained that Funny Faces’ car just brushed slightly by his and run on an older woman backing a kid and holding the other by her hands.

He added that, looking at the severity of the hit, he’s positive that at least one of the children will not survive as it was severe.

Check the video below

