Video of a Muslim cleric performing ‘miracle’ on physically challenged woman causes stir(video)

A video of a Muslim cleric performing a miracle on a physically challenged woman in a mosque has sparked mixed reactions as some critics say it is unIslamic while others don’t think it is not out of place.



In the viral video shared on X by a Nigerian lecturer, Sanusi Lafiagi, the cleric is heard instructing the woman to rise from her seat.

He, with the assistance of another member of the congregation, is seen helping the woman to rise from the seat.



Some Muslims took to X to express their reactions to the video.

