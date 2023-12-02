Video of Abena Korkor inhaling balloon filled with nitrous oxide in a club causes a stir – WATCH

- Advertisement -

Recall ghpage.com making a report that Abena Korkor has been held by a bar attender in a club after she refused to pay up her debt of 2,000gh.

Another video of the controversial bipolar patient has surfaced and caused a stir on social media as she has a sighted indiscriminately inhaling nitrous oxide in a club popped up online.

Korkor in the video is seen puffing the incredibly dangerous chemical, also known as laughing gas, from a balloon.

Nitrous Oxide (N20) aka laughing gas. When one inhales it, it presumably creates a feeling of calmness, relaxation and extreme happiness.

The FDA has cautioned against the use of it months ago. The effects of inhaling it are dire. Some of the effects are paralysis, brain/nerve damage, hallucinations and severe headache.

Watch the video below…