type here...
Subscribe
GhPageEntertainmentVideo of Abena Korkor inhaling balloon filled with nitrous oxide in a...
Entertainment

Video of Abena Korkor inhaling balloon filled with nitrous oxide in a club causes a stir – WATCH

By Osei Emmanuel
Updated:
- Advertisement -

Recall ghpage.com making a report that Abena Korkor has been held by a bar attender in a club after she refused to pay up her debt of 2,000gh.

Another video of the controversial bipolar patient has surfaced and caused a stir on social media as she has a sighted indiscriminately inhaling nitrous oxide in a club popped up online.

Korkor in the video is seen puffing the incredibly dangerous chemical, also known as laughing gas, from a balloon.

Nitrous Oxide (N20) aka laughing gas. When one inhales it, it presumably creates a feeling of calmness, relaxation and extreme happiness.

The FDA has cautioned against the use of it months ago. The effects of inhaling it are dire. Some of the effects are paralysis, brain/nerve damage, hallucinations and severe headache.

Popular now
Man marries triplets together on the same day as the sister insists on marrying all of them at once

Watch the video below…

TODAY

Saturday, December 2, 2023
Accra
few clouds
90 ° F
90 °
90 °
58 %
2.2mph
20 %
Sat
90 °
Sun
84 °
Mon
86 °
Tue
86 °
Wed
86 °

Free Newsletter

Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

Yes! Subscribe

TRENDING

Load more
GhPage Logo

GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

GHPAGE

CONTACT US

+233245475186
[email protected]

© 2016 - 2023 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News | Hosted by Cloudways