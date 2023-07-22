Video of Abena Korkor looking very sick at the hospital makes Ghanaians worried

Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning. SUBSCRIBE

Ghanaian mental health advocate, Abena Korkor Addo, has been captured in a video where she is receiving healthcare at a hospital.

The emotional footage shows Abena Korkor lying on a hospital bed with her mother standing by her side, providing support during her challenging time.

In the video, Abena Korkor candidly revealed that her mother is always there for her whenever she experiences a relapse and requires medical attention.

Her vulnerability is evident as she appeared to have lost a significant amount of weight and looks malnourished, sparking concern among social media users.

Abena Korkor

As the video circulates on social media platforms, heartfelt prayers and well-wishes pour in from concerned netizens, hoping for her speedy recovery and well-being.

Abena Korkor has been an outspoken mental health activist, advocating for awareness and understanding of bipolar disorder.

However, she has also struggled publicly with her own condition. Periodically, she expresses her emotions and experiences on social media, revealing the challenges she faces in managing her bipolar disorder.

The emotional reactions triggered by the video reflect the genuine care and empathy that people have for Abena Korkor’s journey to wellness.

Her candidness in sharing her struggles with mental health has endeared her to many, and her openness has contributed to breaking down stigmas surrounding mental health issues in Ghana.

As Abena Korkor continues to inspire and raise awareness about mental health challenges, many hope that she finds the strength and resilience to overcome her struggles and that her journey will pave the way for increased support and empathy for those facing similar battles.