Ghanaian star actress, Fella Makafui and James Gardiner have taken over social media trends following a video of them affectionately exchanging pleasantries at an event.

As seen in the video, Fella Makafui had tightly held unto James Gardiner as her ‘lover’ despite being married to Medikal.

The two celebrities meet inside Play Boy Club which James Gardiner is a co-founder of it.

According to social media users who have come across the video, Fella’s deep hug to James wasn’t appropriate.

As explained by them, it’s all shades of wrong for a married woman to be touchy with another man in public.

Some netizens have also expressed that Fella did nothing wrong and besides if she had any stealth intentions, she wouldn’t have made her plans known in public.

Meanwhile, this isn’t the first time Fella has come under heavy criticisms from the public hence she’ll turn a blind eye to this fresh attack.

@Nanaa Ammah – I think it’s very disrespectful to be this touchy with another man whilst you’re married. No shame. Smh ?????

3y3_Sam – MDK go diss am seisiaaa, man will be like “ niggas dey hug my wife like Gardner soap”

Naanaelikplim – My own is this guy is fine….yes James na catchy guy

