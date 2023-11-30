type here...
Video of four demons caught live on camera inside church during deliverance cause stir (Watch)

By Osei Emmanuel
Updated:
A video of a prophetic man of God identified as Prophet Emeka Onu performing a live deliverance session for one of his church members has got many people talking on social media.

This comes after the prophet commands 4 stubborn demons out of a church member in the presence of others during deliverance.

According to scenes in the video, the church member was highly controlled by the presence of 4 stubborn demons in him as he was seen rolling aggressively on the floor.

However, Dr Prophet Emeka Onu shows the prophetic powers in him as he powerfully controls the 4 demons out of the unstable church member during the live deliverance.

The prophet added that it remains 3 demons and further chases them out before the count of 7 at a spot.

Watch the video below;

