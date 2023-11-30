Video of four demons caught live on camera inside church during deliverance cause stir (Watch)

- Advertisement -

A video of a prophetic man of God identified as Prophet Emeka Onu performing a live deliverance session for one of his church members has got many people talking on social media.

This comes after the prophet commands 4 stubborn demons out of a church member in the presence of others during deliverance.

According to scenes in the video, the church member was highly controlled by the presence of 4 stubborn demons in him as he was seen rolling aggressively on the floor.

READ ALSO: First skit of Strika and Dr. Likee pops up online – Watch Here

However, Dr Prophet Emeka Onu shows the prophetic powers in him as he powerfully controls the 4 demons out of the unstable church member during the live deliverance.

Popular now Man marries triplets together on the same day as the sister insists on marrying all of them at once

The prophet added that it remains 3 demons and further chases them out before the count of 7 at a spot.

Watch the video below;