Self-styled billionaire, Shatta Bandle, has shared a video of himself having a nice time with two slayqueens.

In the ‘freaky-freaky’ video that has since gone rife on the internet, Shatta Bandle and these two slay queens were enjoying one of Sarkodie’s hit songs inside the bedroom.

The naughty ladies were all over Shatta Bandle as they twerked in the most risqué manner to satisfy him.

Social media users who have come across this video have chided Shatta Bandle for disrespecting his wife because they recently tied the knot.

As suggested by these critics, Shatta Bandle should learn to behave responsibly because he’s a married man with two kids – And his antics on social media to trend is should be thrown into the bin now.

Well, it will be more than hard for Shatta Bandle to comport himself on social media because his relevancy in the showbiz industry depends on the unnecessary videos he shares on the internet to trend.

Watch the video below to know more…

