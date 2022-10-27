type here...
Subscribe
GhPageEntertainmentVideo of Shatta Bandle in a 'freaky-freaky' mood with two slay queens...
Entertainment

Video of Shatta Bandle in a ‘freaky-freaky’ mood with two slay queens goes viral

By Armani Brooklyn
Video of Shatta Bandle in a 'freaky-freaky' mood with two slay queens goes viral
- Advertisement -

Self-styled billionaire, Shatta Bandle, has shared a video of himself having a nice time with two slayqueens.

In the ‘freaky-freaky’ video that has since gone rife on the internet, Shatta Bandle and these two slay queens were enjoying one of Sarkodie’s hit songs inside the bedroom.

The naughty ladies were all over Shatta Bandle as they twerked in the most risqué manner to satisfy him.

READ ALSO: Shatta Bandle has allegedly married two women

Social media users who have come across this video have chided Shatta Bandle for disrespecting his wife because they recently tied the knot.

As suggested by these critics, Shatta Bandle should learn to behave responsibly because he’s a married man with two kids – And his antics on social media to trend is should be thrown into the bin now.

Well, it will be more than hard for Shatta Bandle to comport himself on social media because his relevancy in the showbiz industry depends on the unnecessary videos he shares on the internet to trend.

Watch the video below to know more…

READ ALSO: It wasn’t a wedding ceremony but a naming ceremony instead – Shatta Bandle clarifies

    Source:Ghpage

    Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

    Subscribe

    TODAY

    Thursday, October 27, 2022
    Accra
    few clouds
    79.2 ° F
    79.2 °
    79.2 °
    89 %
    1.3mph
    20 %
    Thu
    86 °
    Fri
    85 °
    Sat
    84 °
    Sun
    84 °
    Mon
    84 °

    TRENDING

    Load more
    GhPage Logo

    GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

    GHPAGE

    CONTACT US

    +233245475186
    [email protected]

    © 2016 - 2022 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News