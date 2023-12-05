VIDEO: “Sarkodie and Mugueez saved my career at KNUST” – Mr. Eazi recounts

- Advertisement -

Popular Nigerian artist and millionaire, Mr Eazi has recounted how his career was narrowly saved by Ghanaian rapper Sarkodie and other half of R2Bees, Mugueez all from Tema.

Speaking in a recent interview, the multiple award winning singer stated that his career almost went down the drain during his days at the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology.

He recounted that he would have been blamed for squandering the money of people who payed to be at an event he organized if Sarkodie and Mugueez did not heed to his plea to show up at the event.

Mr Eazy who is known for his soothing music and entrepreneurship skills stated that Sarkodie’s decision to show up on stage even though he had not received his full payment of about $2000 was what saved him eventually.

Check out the video below