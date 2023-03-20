- Advertisement -

Rapper Sarkodie and CEO of defunct UT Bank, Prince Kofi Amoabeng, have been spotted together in a new trending video grinding hard at a gym.

The two share very good chemistry that’s so enviable by many who admire their long-standing friendship and business relationship.

In a video making rounds on the internet, they were captured engaging in a series of workouts under the supervision of an instructor.

Social media users were shocked to see 71-year-old Mr. Amoabeng, rigorously lifting dumbbells with his muscles stretched out.

Sarkodie was also seen practicing the same workouts as they both shed some fat to look shredded.

Sarkodie and Mr. Amoabeng established a great friendship many years and are still going strong. It looks as though they are now gym buddies.

In a recent interview on Okay FM, Mr. Amoabeng spoke highly of Sarkodie, describing him as a great guy and a very good friend, while he explained why they share a great bond.

“He is a great guy I must say and he is one of the guys who was brought up properly, he respects old age, parenthood, and things like that.

“He came to me we decided to do tours in the Universities again on the same note of trying to give hope to the students and things like that.”