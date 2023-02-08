Ghanaian businessman Kofi Amoabeng in a recent interview has spoken about his friendship with award-winning rapper Sarkodie.

Speaking in an interview on Okay FM, the CEO of now-defunct UT Bank mentioned that he is friends with the rapper because he(Sarkodie) was brought up well.

According to him, Sarkodie is completely different from his peer, adding that he respects old age, parenting and other things.

Also Read: “Your tailor did a bad job” – Elikem Kumordzie drags Sarkodie for wardrobe mishap

He said: “He is a great guy I must say and he is one of the guys who was brought up properly, he respects old age, parenthood and things like that.

“He came to me we decided to do tours in the Universities again on the same note of trying to give hope to the students and things like that.

“We used to call it X mentor, so we went on about three or four campuses and then we spent time together. Evening outings, in my house, at his parties, so Sarkodie is a very good friend. Sark all the way,” he said.

Read More: Angel Town blocks people from Sarkodie – Ras Kuuku