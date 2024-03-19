Vim Lady fires back at Captain Smart for calling her ‘kraman’; Beef still on fire

- Advertisement -

A few days ago, Captain Smart went ‘insane’ during an episode on ONUA TV’s Onua Maakye Show.

Angry Captain Smart attacked Vim Lady, Okatakyie Afrifa and Kwame Sefa Kayi with heavy insults.

While ranting on live TV, Captain Smart accused the aforementioned people of receiving money from the NPP to attack his personality.

Pressing on, Captain Smart described Vim Lady, Okatakyie Afrifa and Kwame Sefa Kayi as dogs.

Days after the insults, Vim Lady has finally reacted to Captain Smart’s insults and according to her, she’s disappointed in her ‘brother’.

Vim-Lady

Addressing Captain Smart’s attack in a live video, Vim Lady cautioned the controversial media personnel to be careful of his verbal attacks on innocent people.

Vim Lady further pleaded with Captain Smart to take it easy on John Kumah’s wife because she’s a fresh widow.

While replying to Captain Smart, Vim Lady additionally claimed that she deeply loves Captain Smart hence she never expected him to go raw on her in such a derogatory manner.

Apostle Lilian Kumah was also advised by Vim Lady to end the radio and TV interviews because it doesn’t speak well of her.