Yolo star and veteran actor, Vincent McCauley dies; Ghanaians sadly react to the tragic news

Veteran actor, Vincent McCauley, who cut his teeth on the uber-popular series ‘Things We Do For Love’, has kicked the bucket.

The sad news was broken by media personality, Giovanni Caleb on Facebook but yet to be publicly confirmed by the family.

McCauley, aside his memorable ‘Things We Do For Love’ past, has appeared in many other shows including ‘Games People Play’, ‘Fortune Island’, ‘Office Palava’ and the high school and Teen Series, YOLO.

Below are some of the reactions of Ghanaians who have come across the tragic news…

Ah Vincent McCauley die? That Yolo actor? — NII XFRO ?? (@heisniiafro_) January 18, 2024

Openbook Read – This guy naaaa he never looked happy

Collins Darko – Oh Vincent very sad

Portia Oforiwa Aberkah – Ooooooo – ‘Max’ of things we do for love. I’m really sad. Rest well legend

Maame Kwartemaa – Oooh I remember paaa during childhood days Things we do for love series..By name MAX or so…

