News

Yolo star and veteran actor, Vincent McCauley dies; Ghanaians sadly react to the tragic news

By Armani Brooklyn
Updated:
Veteran actor, Vincent McCauley, who cut his teeth on the uber-popular series ‘Things We Do For Love’, has kicked the bucket.

The sad news was broken by media personality, Giovanni Caleb on Facebook but yet to be publicly confirmed by the family.

McCauley, aside his memorable ‘Things We Do For Love’ past, has appeared in many other shows including ‘Games People Play’, ‘Fortune Island’, ‘Office Palava’ and the high school and Teen Series, YOLO.

We’ll update you as the news develops.

Below are some of the reactions of Ghanaians who have come across the tragic news…

Openbook Read This guy naaaa he never looked happy

Collins Darko Oh Vincent very sad

Portia Oforiwa AberkahOoooooo – ‘Max’ of things we do for love. I’m really sad. Rest well legend

Maame Kwartemaa Oooh I remember paaa during childhood days Things we do for love series..By name MAX or so…

Source:GHpage

