News

By Armani Brooklyn
Updated:
The sad and shocking cause of actor Vincent McCauley's death revealed
Ghana’s entertainment industry is in mourning following the news of the passing of veteran actor Vincent McCauley yesterday, January 18, 2024.

The actor, famous for his iconic role as Max in the popular TV series “Things We Do For Love,” bid farewell to the world amid the Black Stars’ game against Egypt.

Vincent McCauley’s health had been a subject of concern for some time, and according to reports from TV3, the actor succumbed to a battle with a brain tumour.

Sources reveal that the actor had been grappling with health challenges for sometime now, making it difficult for him to even walk.


The passing of Vincent McCauley has left a void in the hearts of fans and colleagues who cherished his contributions to Ghana’s entertainment landscape.

Beyond his role in “Things We Do For Love,” the actor featured in various other television series, including “Games People Play,” “Fortune Island,” “Office Palava,” “Living With Trisha: House of Secrets,” and “The Idiot and I.”

Source:GHpage

