- Advertisement -

Tracey Bokaye’s marriage to Frank consequently opened a can of worms which sparked a hot debate on the internet.

Trending rumours on the internet and indirect messages from Vivian Jill following the marriage of Tracey and Frank hinted that Tracey Boakye snatched Frank from her.

In the midst of the brouhaha, Afia Schwar even came out to allege that Frank dated Vivian Jill for 10 solid years before dumping her for Tracey Boakye because Vivian was cheating behind his back in Ghana while he was in Germany.

READ ALSO: Vivian Jill reacts to trending video of allegedly blasting Tracey Boakye

Just two days after Tracey and Frank’s wedding, Vivian Jill shared a short video of herself cruising inside her car with Wendy Shay’s ‘Thunder Fire You’ song playing in the background.

Social media users who came across the video concluded that the video was intentionally made to jab and ‘curse’ Tracey for snatching Frank Badu Ntiamoah from her.

Tracey Boakye is keenly observing how things are gradually unfolding on the internet in a very disgusting manner but unfortunately, there’s nothing she can do about it because she knew the consequences of her decision to marry Frank.

Although, Afia Schwar has taken it upon herself to defend Tracey Boakye in these trying times but the new Mrs has dropped a very cryptic message on her IG page in the caption attached to a set of nice pictures she just shared.

READ ALSO: Adu Safowaa body shames Vivian Jill; Says Tracey Boakye snatched Frank because she’s more appealing

Vivian Jill has never reacted to the accusations until her most recent interview with Dave Hammer in the studios of Peace FM where she debunked the accusations.

According to the star actress, she enjoys Wendy Shay’s songs a lot and as such, that particular video has no relation to Tracey’s marriage to Frank.

She additionally clarified that she has no malicious intentions for Tracey Boakye and Mr Frank Badu Ntiamoah and what ever people think about her is their own bussiness which she wouldn’t spend her precious time to worry about

Watch the video below to know more…

READ ALSO: Yes, Vivian Jill was Tracey Boakye’s godmother – Bernice Asare confirms