2022 World Cup: Wakaso dropped from Black Stars squad, this is why

Ghanaian midfielder, Mubarak Wakso will not be at the 2022 World Cup that starts on November 20, 2022, in Qatar.

According to an exclusive report, the long-serving Black Stars player has been dropped from the final squad.

Wakaso joins a list of players who were in the 55-man provisional list presented to FIFA Head coach Otto Addo.

The likes of Jeffery Schlupp, Majeed Ashimeru, Danlad Ibrahim, Afena-Gyan, and Joseph Paintsil have reportedly been dropped out of the squad after they were put on standby.

Mubarak Wakaso was out without a club for over a year after recovering from a career-threatening injury. According to the report, the coach did not find him fit enough to be at the World Cup in Qatar.

However, the final squad for the World Cup will be announced by coach Otoo Addo on Friday, November 10, 2022.

Crystal Palace midfielder Jeffery Schlupp has reportedly been dropped from the official Black Stars squad for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

As a result, his agent, Calvin Riches blasted the Ghana Football Association (GFA) for treating his player unfairly.

According to him, the GFA dabbles in hypocrisy and only pocked players ahead of his player because of selectivity and favouritism.

Ranting on social media, Jeffery Schlupp’s agent was mad at the GFA and the Black Stars head coach, Otto Addo, for not picking his player who has been in form and is ready to be at the World Cup.

