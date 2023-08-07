type here...
Wanderlust team in a dilemma on what to do with their cars

By Qwame Benedict
Updated:
Grid of the Wanderland-cars from Accra to London
Wanderland-cars
The Ghanaian team who travelled by road from Accra to London are debating what they would do with their vehicles.

On Sunday, August 6, 2023, the team arrived at their destination after 16 days spent travelling through Africa and Europe.

Before the crew even arrived in London, they had asked Ghanaians what should happen to the automobiles that had successfully completed the historic journey.

After their stopover in Switzerland, Wanderlust Ghana invited followers on Facebook to offer suggestions for how their cars should be handled.

They posted: “We got some suggestions to auction the cars in London to support the cause. Others say we should bring the cars back home so y’all can have a feel of them. Should we auction in London or we should ship them back home, and auction them later? We need to know what you think. Like for ‘Auction in London’, comment for ‘Ship to Ghana’. Other suggestions are welcome.”

See screenshot below;

As of the time of this publication, the number of people asking them to auction the cars in the UK is leading to those asking them to bring the cars back home.

Source:GhPage

