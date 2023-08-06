WATCH: Trending video as Agradaa finally meets her lookalike.

- Advertisement -

It was all fun and thrills as popular but controversial Ghanaian prophetess, Agradaa finally meets her lookalike at a locally star studded wedding ceremony.

It is worth to note this this said lady appeared on the net and tagged herself as the lookalike of the prophet which from many indications didn’t sit well with her. She stormed TikTok sharing videos of herself appearing the same as the latter.

Nana Agradaa in her response to the lady warned her to desist from priding in herself as her lookalike as she claimed no one can ever be like her.

An angry Agradaa threatened to bruise the head of the lady if she continues to disturb social media with videos mimicking her as a lookalike.

Social media was taken aback when the leader of the trending lookalike association, 4Kings, Robest unveiled the rebranded Agradaa lookalike which we think might be the icing on the cake that brought peace between the woman of God and her lookalike.

It was all smiles and love as peace was brokered between to two to finally catch a physical gaze at each other and share pleasantries.

